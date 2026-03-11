Sendil Palani, a senior finance executive at Tesla, has stepped down from his role after nearly 17 years at the company. His resignation marks the end of a long journey during which he witnessed the electric vehicle maker grow from a struggling startup to one of the world’s most influential technology companies. Elon Musk also reacted to the news and thanked him for his contribution to the company.

Who is Sendil Palani?

Sendil Palani served as Vice President of Finance at Tesla and was one of the company’s long-serving executives. During his time there, he worked closely with different teams to manage financial operations and support Tesla’s growth.

Palani first joined Tesla in 2009, a time when the company was going through financial difficulties. The global financial crisis had made things difficult for many companies, and Tesla was still trying to establish itself in the electric vehicle industry. Palani was part of the team that helped the company navigate those early challenges.

Education and academic background

Palani has a strong educational background in both engineering and business. He completed a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and also studied Finance at The Wharton School.

Later, he went on to pursue an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. His education helped him build expertise in both technology and finance, which proved useful during his career in the tech industry.

Career journey

Palani’s career at Tesla happened in two phases. In his first stint between 2009 and 2011, he worked in Tesla’s finance team and also handled powertrain business development.

After leaving Tesla for a few years, he worked as a product manager at Google and later joined venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins as an associate.

He returned to Tesla in 2014 and took up the role of Manufacturing Project Manager. Over the years, he moved up the ranks and eventually became Vice President of Finance.

Elon Musk’s reaction

Palani announced his departure through a social media post, where he described his time at Tesla as an “incredible journey.” He also thanked Elon Musk for his leadership and vision.

Musk responded to the post and thanked Palani for his “epic contribution” to the company over many years.

After nearly two decades at Tesla, Palani’s resignation marks the end of an important phase for the company. He was part of Tesla during some of its most challenging years and also during its rise as a global electric vehicle leader.