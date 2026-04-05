OpenAI has made changes to its senior management ahead of the rumoured Wall Street debut. At the centre of the changes is Brad Lightcap, the company’s longtime Chief Operating Officer, who is now transitioning from his operational role to lead “special projects” focused on complex deals and investments across the organisation. He will now report directly to CEO Sam Altman.

Lightcap, often described as one of OpenAI’s most trusted and low-profile executives, has played a key role in pushing the company from a research-focused non-profit into a global AI powerhouse that is valued at hundreds of billions of dollars today.

Meet Brad Lightcap

Brad Lightcap joined OpenAI in 2018 after spending time at Y Combinator, the renowned startup accelerator. As a Duke University graduate with a double major in Economics and History, Lightcap began his career as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan in New York shortly after college.

His finance background and strategic mindset made him a natural fit for OpenAI’s evolving business needs.

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Over the years, he rose to become Chief Operating Officer, overseeing critical functions including business operations, strategic partnerships, go-to-market strategies, research coordination, and applied AI initiatives. Colleagues and observers have frequently praised him as OpenAI’s “firefighter” — the executive who quietly handles complex operational challenges while enabling the company’s explosive growth.

As COO, Lightcap played an instrumental role in building OpenAI’s commercial side, signing partnerships with Microsoft and other enterprises, managing the transition to a for-profit structure, and helping drive revenue through ChatGPT and enterprise offerings. He has also been deeply involved with the OpenAI Startup Fund, connecting AI-focused founders with the company’s resources.

Lightcap’s new role amid executive changes

According to an internal memo reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by OpenAI, Lightcap will now focus on high-impact “special projects,” particularly complex deals and strategic investments. Some of his previous commercial responsibilities will shift to Denise Dresser, who joined OpenAI as Chief Revenue Officer in December 2025 after serving as CEO of Slack.

The shuffle comes alongside health-related transitions for two other senior leaders. Fidji Simo, CEO of AGI Development (who oversees much of OpenAI’s core product and business execution), is taking a temporary medical leave for several weeks to treat a neuroimmune condition. During her absence, OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman will manage product responsibilities. Simo expressed regret over the timing, noting the company’s exciting roadmap ahead.

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Additionally, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch is stepping down from her role to focus on her recovery from cancer. She plans to return in a more narrowly scoped position when her health allows. OpenAI has begun searching for a new CMO.

OpenAI’s statement on changes

In a statement, OpenAI stated, “We have a strong leadership team focused on our biggest priorities: advancing frontier research, growing our global user base of nearly 1 billion users, and powering enterprise use cases. We’re well-positioned to keep executing with continuity and momentum.”