Andrej Karpathy, former Tesla AI executive and early OpenAI team member, said on Tuesday that he has joined Anthropic, bolstering the company behind Claude as it competes in the AI race.

“I have joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D. I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time,” he said in an X post.

Personal update: I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D. I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time. — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) May 19, 2026

Karpathy, a prominent figure in the AI community:

Karpathy, a prominent figure in the AI community, previously helped develop Tesla’s self-driving and AI systems before departing the company in 2022. According to Anthropic, he has now joined its pretraining team, which handles large-scale training runs that form the foundation of Claude’s capabilities. He began this week and reports to Nick Joseph, the company’s head of pretraining.

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He studied under Stanford AI researcher Fei-Fei Li and was among the early employees at OpenAI before later moving to Tesla. Another OpenAI co-founder, John Schulman, joined Anthropic in 2024. In recent years, OpenAI has also seen several senior departures, including former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and former CTO Mira Murati, who went on to found the AI startup Thinking Machines.

Anthropic continues to face intense competition from other leading AI labs

Meanwhile, Anthropic continues to face intense competition from other leading AI labs, including OpenAI, as companies race to build more advanced models for cloud platforms and enterprise use.

Anthropic has secured investment from companies such as Amazon and Google, as rivalry grows among AI firms developing next-generation models and enterprise-focused AI tools.