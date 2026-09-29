In an unexpected move, Chirantan “CJ” Desai stepped down as President and CEO of MongoDB to join Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer. MongoDB, meanwhile, brought back its long-serving architect of growth, Dev Ittycheria, as Interim President and CEO.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Ittycheria wrote, “Today, I’m returning as interim CEO. I’m grateful for the trust of our board and our team, and I’m ready to get to work.” Returning to his role within a year, he added, “I also return with a different perspective. As a Partner and Senior Advisor at Sequoia Capital, I have a front-row seat to the founders, technologies and companies shaping the AI era. I see firsthand how AI is not only changing how software is built and businesses operate, but expanding technology’s role from helping people manage work to increasingly helping perform the work itself. I look forward to bringing those insights back to MongoDB as we help our customers capitalise on what may be the most consequential platform shift of our generation.”

Meet Dev Ittycheria: The builder of the modern cloud standard

Dev Ittycheria has been associated with MongoDB for over a decade. Dev was born in India and raised in the United States. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University, where he received the Medal of Excellence and was named the School of Engineering’s Alumnus of the Year.

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Before joining MongoDB, Ittycheria built an extensive career spanning more than three decades as a founder, venture capitalist, and executive operator across high-growth software firms:

BladeLogic & BMC Software: In 1998, Ittycheria co-founded BladeLogic, a pioneer in data center automation, serving as its CEO and leading it through a successful IPO in 2007. After BladeLogic was acquired by BMC Software, he served as President of BMC.

Venture capital leadership: Prior to taking over MongoDB, he gained substantial investment and strategic experience as a Partner and Senior Advisor at Sequoia Capital, a Managing Director at OpenView Venture Partners, and a Venture Partner at Greylock Partners. He also served as the Lead Independent Director at Datadog.

The MongoDB Transformation (2014–2025): Taking the reins at MongoDB in 2014, Ittycheria transformed a popular open-source database developer tool into a global cloud powerhouse. Under his 11-year tenure, MongoDB spearheaded the launch and hyper-scale growth of MongoDB Atlas, executed a successful public debut (IPO) in 2017, and established the underlying database architecture required for modern artificial intelligence workflows. Now, he rejoins his position as its interim CEO as Chirantan Desai leaves for Meta.

Now, let’s talk about the outgoing CEO.

Who is Chirantan “CJ” Desai

Chirantan “CJ” Desai brought a formidable track record in enterprise product transformation when he succeeded Ittycheria as President and CEO of MongoDB.

Born in India, Desai moved to the United States to pursue his higher education at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he earned his master’s degrees in computer science and business administration. Here’s a short journey through his career history:

Early tech leadership (Symantec and EMC): Desai built his foundational experience of managing large-scale software engineering and security portfolios at Symantec, followed by senior executive leadership over product and cloud operations at storage giant EMC Corporation.

ServiceNow: As President and Chief Operating Officer at ServiceNow, Desai played a crucial role in scaling the enterprise workflow platform, overseeing product development, AI integration, platform design, engineering, cloud infrastructure, and customer success.

Cloudflare: Before joining MongoDB in late 2025, Desai served as President of Product and Engineering at Cloudflare, driving developer platform scaling, cybersecurity product expansion, and network operations.

Meta: Recruited directly by Mark Zuckerberg, Desai is now heading Meta’s newly launched Enterprise Platform. Reporting directly to Zuckerberg, Desai is tasked with packaging Meta’s open-source artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure into enterprise-grade solutions for businesses worldwide. This happens as the global AI market now focuses on approaching corporate setups with AI solutions, and Meta sees itself as catching up.