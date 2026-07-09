Samsung has gone public with its next Galaxy Unpacked event schedule. The second major event from the South Korean tech brand will be held on July 22, 2026 in London, and based on the teasers and the generic hype in the tech community, all hopes are pinned on the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a widescreen layout and a feature-packed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has been teased as the new widescreen tablet-style foldable, will sit alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra – the feature-rich version of the same with a regular screen layout.

Additionally, we also expect updates to the Galaxy Watch series as well as a couple of other Samsung ecosystem devices. The focus also remains on Galaxy AI, which Samsung pushes as an alternative to Google’s AI suite. Rumours even hint about a smart glass equivalent running Google’s Android XR platform.

Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch the livestream

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in London will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 22, starting 6:30 PM IST. The event streaming will be available via Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Pre-registrations for the upcoming Galaxy foldables have already been activated globally. Indian buyers can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 at a price of Rs 999 and avail early bird offers as well as other benefits.

Hence, ahead of the curtain-raiser showcase in London, let’s take a look at everything that the Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to bring to the table.

The foldable expansion: 3 models this time

Over the last five years, Samsung’s mid-year launch plans followed a predictable, dual-device strategy – a book-style productivity device and a compact clamshell device. This summer, though, Samsung plans three distinct models across three different

The widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8

The most significant upgrade to the foldable lineup is the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. Following years of complaints with the Fold’s narrow and cramped nature of its external display, Samsung is now offering a wider display with a radically redesigned chassis that is visibly shorter and wider.

Rumours hint that with the traditional smartphone aspect ratio for its 5.5-inch cover screen, Samsung wants to normalise the foldable experience for mainstream flagship buyers. The internal display will remain at 7.6 inches with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, but this could be wider too, owing to the wider aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: One for the power user?

With the standard Galaxy Fold 8 widened, Samsung is free to chase the absolute premium tier with a new name – the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Based on the rumours, this model would be all about the highest-end specifications possible on a foldable phone.

Supply chain leaks reveal that the device will have a 5,000mAh battery paired with 45W wired charging – stats previously unseen on a foldable device. Crucially, the Ultra’s display is rumoured to top out at a staggering 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 to be all Exynos powered

The mainstream volume driver in Samsung’s foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, is reportedly undergoing a structural shift in its supply chain. To optimise manufacturing margins, Samsung is expected to split the device’s processing architecture by region, rumoured to utilise its in-house Exynos 2600 in select international markets while deploying the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in others. The rest of the features are expected to remain unchanged.

Galaxy Watch 9 series: More durability on the cards

Alongside the foldables, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 9 series of health-focused wearables, which are said to be iterative updates to last year’s Galaxy Watch 8. However, Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Expected to take on the Apple Watch Ultra 3rd Gen, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 sports a spec sheet built for hazardous environments. Leaks state that it features an extreme 5,000-nit display to ensure mapping data remains visible in high-glare environments. It will likely feature an oversized 800mAh internal battery and an IP69K durability rating. This rating certifies the chassis against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, thus positioning the watch as a specialised piece of diving and endurance equipment.

Samsung’s smart glasses could also share stage

After last year’s Galaxy XR headset, Samsung is expected to foray into the smart glasses segment with a new product, competing with Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the launch, leaks and rumours reveal that Samsung will use the London stage to deliver an early look at its highly anticipated smart glasses. The glasses are being developed via high-profile collaborations with fashion-forward eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, similar to how Meta collaborates with Ray-Ban and Oakley.