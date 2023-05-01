WhatsApp’s new feature update allows users to limit polls to only one choice; why it’s important

WhatsApp has released a new update, version 23.8.78, for iOS users which includes a new feature that allows the creators of polls to limit the choices to only one. According to a WaBetaInfo report, this feature will help ensure that users are selecting the most accurate and relevant option in situations where only one answer is required. The update also includes other previously announced features, such as the ability to create custom stickers and add new messages when removing captions from forwarded media.

In addition, users can now choose to disable the feature that allows participants to choose multiple answers in polls, further improving the accuracy of poll results. While some accounts may receive these features in the coming weeks, it is recommended to update WhatsApp regularly to get the latest features as soon as possible.

WhatsApp updates are thick and fast. The chat company reportedly started rolling out the chat transfer feature last week. It allows users to migrate their chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive. It helps users switch to a new device without losing their chat history. Previously, to transfer the chat in case of changing he device, one had to back up the entire chat history On Google Drive. With the chat transfer option, users can easily move their chat history to a new Android device without the need to back up to Google Drive. The feature is currently available to a few beta testers on Android.

Separately, WhatsApp is also said to get a navigation update for its communities. The feature is aimed at offering an organised system for Communities to seamlessly navigate through sub-groups. With this update, user will be able to expand the community cell to see all of its sub-groups within the chat list. This means that all the sub-groups of a particular community will be bunched together in one place, making it much easier to find any specific group.