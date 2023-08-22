scorecardresearch
WhatsApp’s latest update brings video message feature to iOS users

With this latest update, WhatsApp users on iPhone can now record and share short video clips directly within their conversations

Written by Priya Pathak
WhatsApp has released a stable update for iOS usersl Image from Bloomberg

WhatsApp’s recent most exciting feature- the video message feature- is finally coming to iPhones. The chat app in the version 23.16.78 for iOS users has finally introduced this feature, reports WaBetaInfo. The video message feature allows users to share real-time videos of up to 60 seconds. It is basically designed to make sharing videos as easy as sending a quick voice note.

With this latest update, WhatsApp users on iPhone can now record and share short video clips directly within their conversations. The official changelog for the update also brings the ability to share your screen during video calls.

Also Read

WhatsApp video message feature

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this feature in July. It lets users record and share short and personal videos right within the chat. You can record videos on the go, lasting up to one minute, and easily share them with your friends and family in the chat.

To use this feature, simply tap the microphone button within a chat, and you’ll switch to video mode. Hold down the button to start recording your video message. Just like voice notes, you can even record hands-free by swiping up to lock the recording. WhatsApp explains that these videos will start playing automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. WhatsApp ensures that all video messages are end-to-end encrypted which means that not even WhatsApp itself can access the content of your messages.

The update is available for download on the App Store. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out these features to all users over the next few weeks, so you might receive them in some time.

In addition to video messages, the latest iOS WhatsApp update also brings screen sharing capabilities to video calls. This means you can easily share your screen with the person you’re talking to.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 09:51 IST

