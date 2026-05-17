Meta has introduced a new feature, Incognito Chat for WhatsApp, aimed at making conversations with Meta AI more private. The company says the feature creates temporary AI chats that disappear after the session ends and cannot be accessed even by Meta itself. The update will roll out gradually on WhatsApp and the standalone Meta AI app over the coming months.

According to Meta, Incognito Chat is built on the company’s Private Processing technology. The system reportedly processes conversations inside a secure environment called a Trusted Execution Environment, or TEE. Meta claims this setup isolates chats from its own servers, meaning conversations are not stored permanently and cannot be read by anyone else.

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The feature is designed for users who discuss sensitive topics with AI chatbots, including health issues, financial advice or personal concerns. Meta says users are increasingly relying on AI assistants for private conversations, making stronger privacy protection important. Once the Incognito Chat session is closed or the phone is locked, the conversation automatically disappears and Meta AI loses the context of that discussion.

How does Incognito chat work on WhatsApp?

Users will reportedly see a new icon while chatting with Meta AI on WhatsApp. Tapping the icon starts a private AI conversation that runs separately from regular chats. Unlike normal AI interactions, these chats are not saved by default and are protected using WhatsApp’s encryption-focused infrastructure. At present, the feature only supports text conversations, while image uploads and generation are disabled for security reasons.

Meta has also announced another upcoming feature called Side Chat. This tool will allow users to privately ask Meta AI questions within an ongoing WhatsApp conversation without interrupting the main chat. The AI assistant will reportedly provide contextual help while keeping the interaction hidden from other chat participants.

Privacy concerns around Meta AI

While Meta is positioning Incognito Chat as a major privacy-focused update, some users and privacy experts remain cautious. Discussions on online forums have questioned how much control users will actually have over Meta AI features inside WhatsApp. Several Reddit users have also complained about AI integrations becoming harder to disable on the platform.

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Still, the company says Incognito Chat is different from typical “incognito modes” offered by other AI platforms because conversations are processed in a way that even Meta cannot access. The move highlights growing competition among AI companies to offer more private and secure chatbot experiences as concerns around AI data collection continue to increase.

When Will the Feature Launch in India?

The feature started rolling out in the United States in May 2026. India is also expected to receive access gradually as part of a wider global release planned over the next few months. During the early stage of the rollout, support is likely to remain limited to text-based interactions.