WhatsApp’s edit message feature starts rolling out but only these users get it for now

WhatsApp users can now rejoice as the long-awaited edit message feature has finally made its debut. The popular messaging platform has started rolling out the feature to select users, allowing them to make corrections to their sent messages. According to WaBetaInfo, the chat app is now rolling out the Edit message feature but there’s a catch.

This much-awaited feature, for now is coming to only set of users. Reportedly, it is coming to only beta testers on WhatsApp Web. The feature, as spotted by the website, shows up under the menu options for a text message and was spotted in the Android 2.23.10.10 update for WhatsApp beta version.

“When you select this option, you will be prompted to edit the message within a new window. In case the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, you have up to 15 minutes to edit your messages in your chats and groups, and it is possible to edit messages multiple times,” says the report.

WaBetaInfo says that the time limit of 15 minutes has been set to “maintain the authenticity of the conversation.” It intends to fix just the typing errors. The edit message feature is a highly anticipated addition to WhatsApp expected to bring much-needed relief to users who often find themselves sending messages with errors or typos followed by an apology message for the error.

With the ability to edit messages after they have been sent, users will be able to correct mistakes and clarify misunderstandings without the need to send an apology message or start a new conversation. This will not only save time and effort but also improve communication and reduce the chances of misinterpretation. Additionally, the feature will also come in handy for those who accidentally send a message to the wrong person or group, as they will be able to quickly and easily rectify their mistake. However, there’s also ‘Delete for Everyone’ features in this case.