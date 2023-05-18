WhatsApp working on six new animated emojis including crying face, red heart, fire emojis and more: Report

WhatsApp, the popular chat app is reportedly set to introduce a series of animated emojis in a future update of their app. This new feature, developed in collaboration with Lottie, a library that allows for the creation of small-sized animations without compromising quality, has been highly first spotted by WaBetaInfo.

The six additional animated emojis that WhatsApp has in the works include the Face with Tears of Joy, Loudly Crying Face, Crying Face, Face with Open Mouth, Red Heart, and Fire emojis. These particular emojis were likely chosen due to their widespread use across various instant messaging platforms. While the ability to send animated emojis is still in development, the feature is expected to come first in the WhatsApp Desktop beta update. However, WhatsApp also plans to bring this feature to iOS and Android platforms in future updates of their beta version.

Emojis are a rage and are very popular among those who love to texting all day. Emojis help user express themselves in more than one way. As per a previous report from WaBetaInfo, the chat app is separately also working on a set of 21 new emojis that will be added to its keyboard. Some of the new emojis that are included in the upcoming update include a face holding back tears, pleading face, plain pink heart, a goose, and a shaking face.

The addition of new emojis will allow users to send emojis right from the official keyboard of WhatsApp instead of downloading a different keyboard for sending these emojis.