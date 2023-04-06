WhatsApp working on new user interface, here’s what may change

WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp update tracking website, has reported that the messaging app is currently working on a revamped interface design for its Android version. This redesign is in response to numerous user requests for a more updated interface. The new interface will include a bottom navigation bar, which will create consistency across different platforms and make the app more user-friendly.

The update was spotted by the website in the beta version of the app for Android 2.23.8.4 update. While the updated interface is still in development, it is expected to be released in a future update. The addition of the bottom navigation bar will make it easier for users to access important features of the app, including chats, calls, communities, and status right from the bottom of the screen.

WhatsApp is a very popular instant messaging app and this is one of the reasons why the chat company consistently keeps working on itself to improve the user experience and match up with its rivals like Telegram, Messenger or Signal. The chat app was recently reported to be working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages. The update was spotted in iOS beta version and brings new durations ranging for 1 day to a year.

Alongside, the chat company is also planning to add a new feature that will let users record and send videos up to 60 seconds in length by just pressing the camera button. Just like the voice notes, these video shorts will also be fully encrypted. It cannot be saved or forwarded for privacy’s sake but it seems you can take a screenshot of it in case you wish.

Moreover, WhatsApp has recently launched new features that give group admins more control over group chats. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO, announced these features on his Instagram Broadcast channel. These updates follow other significant changes, such as a new app for Windows and Communities to bring like minded groups under one umbrella.