WhatsApp working on group suggestions to improve communities experience: Report

WhatsApp new feature allows users to suggest groups to community admins, making it easier for other members to discover and join new groups.

Written by Priya Pathak
, WhatsApp is now developing a new feature called "group suggestions" to further improve communities

WhatsApp seemingly is never at rest. The popular messaging app is continuously working on enhancing its community features. Following the introduction of community settings in a recent beta update, WhatsApp is now developing a new feature called “group suggestions” to further improve communities, WaBetaInfo reports.

The new feature allows users to suggest groups to community admins, making it easier for other members to discover and join new groups. The update was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update available on the Google Play Store.

Reportedly, there will be a new section dedicated to this feature, where community admins can review and either accept or reject group suggestions from other community members. The section also includes convenient shortcuts for quick approval or rejection of suggestions. Additionally, the presence of the “admin approval” privacy option is required for group members to access this feature.

When a suggestion is accepted, the suggested group is automatically added to the community, and its members are also included. The report brings to attention that joining other community groups will still be controlled by individual users and will not be automatic. The group suggestions feature is currently in development and will be rolled out in a future update of the app.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 10:34 IST

