WhatsApp working on feature to let users share status updates directly on Facebook: Report  

Meta’s WhatsApp is bringing in new user-friendly features. According to feature tracker website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly working on its new feature where the users can share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. The feature is under development and will be available for use in the future update of WhatsApp. Users can also disable this feature at any time.



WABetaInfo account has also noted that a new option has been added to the “Status Privacy” option where the option will allow users to share their status updates across their accounts including their Facebook account.





WhatsApp is also working on creating channels on WhatsApp, the feature will be a tool for broadcasting information on WhatsApp, allowing users to easily get updates from other people.



Simultaneously, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature known as “Locked Chats”. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow the users to lock their chats. This feature will help in maintaining media privacy by ensuring that the media in “Locked Chats” are not automatically shared in the gallery. This feature of WhatsApp is still under development and WhatsApp might roll out this feature in the coming updates of WhatsApp.



Another feature lined up for the users of WhatsApp is the “Audio Chat” feature, which will allow users to communicate with each other in another way also.

After facing so many backlashes on privacy and bugs, WhatsApp is working on new features and is trying its level best to make the app a safe place and making it useful for users.



WhatsApp will bring all the aforementioned updates in the coming weeks and months for the users to give them an easy and smooth experience and more ways to connect with the people they care about.