WhatsApp working on feature to let users select multiple chats on desktop, report says

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is reportedly working on a new feature now. Enabling users to select multiple chats on WhatsApp Desktop is being worked on as per reports. This feature is currently under development and is expected to come out in the future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta according to the reports. It is still under tests.

WABetaInfo, which is a website that tracks and predicts changes on WhatsApp, first disclosed this information. Screenshots were shared by the platform to show a glimpse of it. This feature is currently under development and is expected to come out in the future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta according to the reports.

As of now it is not sure exactly when it will reflect for every user. WABetaInfo wrote, “the ability to select multiple chats is a feature under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. We’re not sure when it will be released but as always, we’re going to post an additional article on this website when further details about this feature are available.”

Recently, a new feature was announced by WhatsApp that allowed users to reverse accidental deletion. It focuses on providing a better user-experience. If a person clicks on delete for me by mistake, then a five second window is provided to undo the action and click on delete for everyone instead.

At present WhatsApp offers users the ability to report messages and contacts. On doing so the last five messages are sent to the team of WhatsApp for further review. But now WhatsApp is also working on a feature wherein users can report a status update that goes against the community guidelines. An option will be added in the new menu option right at the status section.

