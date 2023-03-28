WhatsApp working on edit message feature for iPhone users: Everything to know

WhatsApp is working on a new Edit message feature for iOS users. According to WaBetaInfo report, the Meta-owned chat company is working on bringing the ability to edit messages to a future update of the app.

One of the most highly anticipated features, Edit message will help iPhone users edit messages after they are sent. The feature was spotted by the website on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.6.0.74 update available on the TestFlight app.

The upcoming feature will help users fix any errors in their message without having to send an apology and then the correct message. It will help WhatsApp users ensure their messages are clear and free from errors.

However, just like the Delete for Everyone feature, Edit message will also have a time limit. WaBetaInfo reports that users will have only 15 minutes to edit the message from the time it is sent. The edited messages will be marked edited within a message bubble. The feature is currently under development and isn’t available to even the beta testers at this time.

WhatsApp is working on multiple features to keep up its race against the rival companies. The chat company is reportedly also working on ability to share video message to their contacts. The feature is currently under works. Just like the voice message, the feature will allow users to record and send videos up to 60 seconds in length by just pressing the camera button. However, user will not be able to save or forward these video messages due to privacy reasons.

iPhone users may also get a WhatsApp feature that lets them extract text from images.