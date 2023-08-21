WhatsApp working on big feature update for coders, developers; could make sharing code snippets easy

WhatsApp is working on new text formatting tools. After launching tools like italics, bold, strikethrough, and monospace text styles, the chat app is now set to launch more improved formatting features designed to help users communicate more effectively. This development was unveiled in a recent update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta and first reported by WaBetaInfo.

One of the standout tools underway is the “Code Block” feature- a feature that can prove to be useful for software developers, programmers, and tech enthusiasts. With the Code Block feature, WhatsApp aims to make sharing and reading lines of code on the app more seamless and reader-friendly. The tool will help solve the frustrating issue of complex code snippets.

The second notable addition is the “Quote” feature aimed to change the way how users engage with specific messages or responses within a chat. WaBetaInfo highlights that this is different from the existing quote message function as it enables users to highlight precise portions of text for reference. The tool will help users quote a specific text and reply on it directly.

Rounding out the trio of upcoming tools is the ability to craft a list of items, further enhancing the organisation of information on chat. The new tools are expected to come to WhatsApp Desktop beta first and then to be extended to the WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android platforms.

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to edit captions of shared photos, videos, GIFs and documents. The new feature will help users edit photos, videos, GIFs and documents up to 15 minutes after hitting the send button. The feature is aimed at fixing typos and is available to select beta users of app on iOS and Android.

