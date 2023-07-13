WhatsApp working on animated avatar feature for users: Details

Avatars are a fun way to interact with friends and family. WhatsApp understands this very well which is why it is consistently working on avatar-related updates. The chat company last year released the avatar feature for its users and now another more interesting update is on its way called animated avatars.

According to WaBetaInfo, Meta-owned company in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update has added an enhanced version of the avatar pack that includes animated avatars. This update brings a dynamic element to the platform, making avatars more expressive and engaging.

The animated avatars are expected to enhance user interactions and add more life and personality to stickers. Although the specific release date for this feature is yet to be announced, the report mentions that the avatars are ready for use, and the user experience has been stable during testing.

This update follows recent improvements to the app, such as a redesigned keyboard and an updated GIF and sticker picker, which enhance navigation and offer a larger collection of avatars. With the addition of animated avatars, WhatsApp aims to further enhance the engagement on the platform.

Separately, WhatsApp has recently also introduced new privacy features for users. This includes silence unknown callers and privacy checkup. The Silence Unknown Callers feature has been specifically designed to filter out unwanted and potentially harmful calls, including spam, scams, and calls from unknown callers. With this feature enabled, such calls will not cause your phone to ring, ensuring that you are not disturbed by unwanted callers. However, these calls will still show up in your Call list, allowing you to review them later in case they turn out to be from someone important. Privacy check up is a step-by-step feature that guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.