WhatsApp feature update to make it easier to report inappropriate messages in groups; know more details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new feature to help group admins better moderate the groups. The latest beta update for Android, version 2.23.10.8, includes a new feature called “admin review,” which allows group members to report inappropriate messages to the group admin, reports WaBetaInfo.

Once a message is reported, it will be sent to the admin for review who can then choose to delete the message for everyone in the group in case they find the message inappropriate or violating the group’s rules. This new feature will be available within the group settings section and can only be turned on by group admins.

The reported messages will only be visible to group admins within a new section of the app located within the group info. WhatsApp has not yet announced when this feature will be available to all users. However, it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

This new feature shows WhatsApp’s commitment to providing better tools for group admins to manage their groups effectively. The messaging platform recently introduced two new features for groups. These updates make it easier for admins to manage the group.

First it has added a new tool that enables group admins to decide who can join a group. This gives admin the option to share their group’s invite URL or making their group joinable in a community.

“Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it’s important that admins are able to easily decide who can and cannot come in,” the company said in an announcement blog post.

The second feature will enable users to easily see which groups they share with their contacts. Simply by searching for a person’s name, users will be able to view the groups they have in common.