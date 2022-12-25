WhatsApp will soon let users report status updates, says report

WhatsApp is always working on something or the other. The company keeps on introducing new features to enhance the user experience.

Now, the Meta-owned popular messaging platform, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature. This new feature will allow its users the ability to report status updates on the desktop beta.

According to WABetaInfo, which keeps track of WhatsApp features, recently published a report which mentioned with the help of this new feature, app users will be able to simply report their status by going to a new menu in the status section.

This option will soon be added for all those who witness any sort of suspicious activity which might be violating the Terms and Conditions of the app. The reported status will then reach the moderation team for consideration.

The report further mentions that this feature will not be breaking end-to-end encryption. This means that not even WhatsApp can see the content or what the user has posted on his/her status, private calls or messages.

As for the availability of this feature, it is currently under development and will be released to users in the future update, according to the WABetaInfo report.

Other than this feature, the company is currently testing undo delete feature for messages with some beta testers. The company has also introduced a new ‘Accidental delete’ feature which will add a new layer of security. This feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on releasing three new large heart emojis for beta testing. This feature will be available on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8.

With the year ending, WhatsApp can be continuously seen working on features. While many are in the pipeline, many have already been introduced.

