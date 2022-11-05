WhatsApp will now let you change photo upload quality; here’s how this feature will work

WhatsApp has been quite active in recent days and has been introducing new features every now and then. The company recently launched features like Communities and in-chat polls. The company will now also allow groups to have 1024 users. Other than this people will be able to add 32 users in a group video call.

Speaking of which, the company has now come up with a new feature. The popular messaging app, WhatsApp has now added a dedicated ‘Photo upload quality section in the app’s Settings. This new feature will allow users to send the best quality photos to their contacts. Other than this, There is also an additional “Data saver” option, which essentially implies that the app will send a compressed photo and consume less of your data. Sending a poor-quality photo won’t use very much of your data allowance.

While the third option called ‘Auto’ will allow the app to decide if it should send the best quality images or choose them to send to the data saver option.

According to WhatsApp, “Best quality” photographs are larger in size and take longer to send than typical. Well, if they don’t want to sacrifice quality, users can always choose to upload files to Google Drive to email anyone photographs in high resolution.

The messaging app’s settings section contains a link to this capability. To reach the settings option, simply open WhatsApp, touch on the three-dotted icon, and then tap again on Storage & data. The photo upload quality function is located at the bottom of the screen here. By default, the Auto (preferred) option is selected.

