WhatsApp will let you create groups without names, here’s how to do it

WhatsApp is making it possible to create groups without names. This is a significant departure from the existing way of group creation that requires you to enter a name for the group at the time of creating one.

The update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook page and on his Instagram’s Channel. The feature will basically help people who are less creative or can’t come up with names by letting them create groups without names.

“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post. This will make it possible to create groups even when you have not decided on any topic or are not sure with any name for the group. The feature will prove to be useful in case you are in a rush to create a group and cannot come up with any name.

The feature is built with privacy and ensures that chat within that group is fully encrypted. According to TechCrunch, there’s one major limitation to these unknown groups. These groups will be limited to six participants unlike the current ones that allow you to add up to 1024 participants.

The group will be different for each participant in the unnamed group. It will basically depend on how members have saved contacts on their phone. For unsaved contacts, they will see a phone number. The feature has started rolling out and will reach out to more people over the coming weeks.

The feature is designed to make it easier for users to create groups for anonymous or sensitive conversations. The process of creating such group is same as the general ones. Open the WhatsApp app and go to the “New Group” option. Once they have created the group, they can then add members without assigning them a name.

