WhatsApp has finally added voice and video calling to WhatsApp Web, the version you use in a browser. This means users can now make calls directly from their laptop or desktop without downloading the desktop app. It’s a useful update for people who work on their computers and want everything in one place.

However, users in the UAE still cannot use this feature due to local internet calling rules.

What Has Changed?

Earlier, WhatsApp Web was mainly used for sending messages and sharing files. If you wanted to make voice or video calls from a computer, you had to install the WhatsApp desktop app.

Now, WhatsApp has started rolling out built-in voice and video calling in the browser itself. Call buttons appear at the top of individual chats. Users can make one-to-one calls and even share their screen during video calls. Like regular WhatsApp calls, these are protected with end-to-end encryption for privacy.

At the moment, group calling is not available on WhatsApp Web, but it may be added later.

Why It Doesn’t Work in the UAE?

Although the feature is available globally, it does not work in the UAE. The country has strict rules for internet calling (VoIP services). Only approved and licensed apps are allowed to offer voice and video calls.

Since WhatsApp’s calling service is not officially approved, telecom providers in the UAE block voice and video calls on the app — whether you use it on mobile, desktop, or web.

You can still send messages, photos, and documents on WhatsApp Web in the UAE, but calling features remain unavailable.

What Are the Alternatives?

People in the UAE often use approved apps such as BOTIM and GoChat for internet calls. Video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams also work without restrictions.

For now, unless regulations change, WhatsApp Web calling will remain unavailable inside the UAE. Users may only be able to use the feature when travelling to countries where internet calling is allowed.