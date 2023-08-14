WhatsApp Web gets screen lock feature but only these users can access it

WhatsApp has introduced a screen lock feature for its desktop web version. According to WaBetaInfo, this enhancement comes after a period of development and testing. The new feature offers an additional layer of protection to WhatsApp users for their private conversations and messages. However, for now this is available only to a select group of beta testers.

How does the screen lock feature work? The report suggests that feature functions by mandating you to enter a password before gaining access to your list of chats on WhatsApp Web.

To know if the feature is available for the account, you should head to the Privacy section within WhatsApp Settings. A “Screen Lock” entry point will be present if the feature is enabled. Once activated, you are required to enter the designated password to unlock your WhatsApp Web.

This innovative addition also offers customisation options, allowing you to configure the frequency of the password prompt. In case you forget the password, you can regain access by logging out of WhatsApp Web and subsequently scanning the QR code once again.

The biggest advantage of the screen lock feature is the additional layer of security that it offers to user. This feature can help prevent unauthorised access to your WhatsApp account on web. It ensures that even if someone gains access to your computer while you are away, they can’t go through your private chats without the password. Further to fortify the privacy factor, WhatsApp ensures that push notifications remain concealed when the screen is locked.

Presently, the Screen Lock feature is accessible to a limited group of users using the latest WhatsApp Web beta version. It could be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

