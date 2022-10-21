WhatsApp users, you may not be able to share greetings on Diwali if you have one of these smartphones

With the Diwali season around the corner, WhatsApp will be one of the most used apps as people will exchange greetings, photos, videos and GIFs on the app. However, if you are using an older version of an Android or iPhone device then there is a possibility that you might not be able to exchange greetings.

In a recent update, it has come out that WhatsApp will soon stop running on some older iPhones starting this Diwali which is October 24. According to a recent report put out by Apple, all iPhone smartphones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24.

WhatsApp has reportedly also started notifying its customers about the same. In order to continue with the app, customers will have to update their iOS.

As per WhatsApp’s Help Centre page, only users on iOS 12 and above will be able to use WhatsApp. Although it seems that there are not many users running on iOS 10 and 11 software. Additionally, all users on iPhone 5 and 5c will not be able to use the messaging app.

In order to update your iOS WhatsApp account to the newest software then you can go to Settings> General and then click on Software Update in order to get the latest update.

Other than this, WhatsApp will also drop support on Android devices running on Android 4.1 or older. In order to use the app, users will have to update their current OS.

This decision has been taken as there were ‘certain functionalities which the company will soon be introducing that might not work in the older operating systems.’

Apart from this update, WhatsApp has been introducing several features which are currently in the pipeline. Recently, the messaging app announced a new feature which will allow its users to forward media with captions. The media will include images, videos, GIFs and documents.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp rolls out Business Tools Tab to iOS beta users along with camera shortcut