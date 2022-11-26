WhatsApp users will soon be able to record and share voice notes as status update: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is known for working on new features at a quick pace so as to enhance the user experience.

To begin with, WhatsApp rolled out its Status feature for the first time in 2017, following the trend of its sister platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

In the latest update, the company is now reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to share voice notes as status updates.

Currently, users are only able to share videos and images as their WhatsApp status updates. However, according to the WhatsApp development tracker, WABetaInfo, with this new feature, users will be able to share voice notes in their status.

Reportedly, this feature has already been spotted in use by some iOS users on WhatsApp. However, upon checking for this update, this feature was not there.

The report further mentions that users will be able to post voice notes which will be up to 30 seconds long as part of their updates.

A microphone button or icon will appear when users are putting up a status according to the report. The report has also mentioned that the voice status updates will only be shared with the people the users decide to share with.

Users will have the option to choose who can see their status with the help of privacy settings. As usual, just like how everything works on the app, voice shared via status updates will be end-to-end encrypted.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on another feature called Screen Lock. This feature will ask for a password every time the user opens the app. With the help of this feature, users will get an additional layer of security.

Of course, for all those wondering if this feature will be imposed, well, it will be an optional feature.

As far as availability is concerned, this feature is said to be currently under development and is expected to release sometime in future.

