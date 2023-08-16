WhatsApp users can now create, share AI stickers; here’s how to do it

WhatsApp in its latest beta update has introduced a new feature that allows users to create and share AI-generated stickers. According to WaBetaInfo, this new feature is currently only available to a limited number of beta testers, but it is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

To create an AI-generated sticker, users need to open the sticker tab and tap on the new “Create” button. They can then enter a description of the sticker they want to create, and WhatsApp’s AI model will generate a set of stickers based on this input.

The Al stickers are said to be “easily recognisable” and user is always in control of the stickers generated by AI. As WABetaInfo notes, user can report any stickers they find harmful or inappropriate to Meta.

The AI stickers are a more fun and interactive way to communicate with friends or family. It adds a personal touch to your conversations. AI stickers are also more expressive and engaging than the traditional stickers we see in the chat app.

Users can also get creative with AI stickers. These stickers can be customised as per user’s wish. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion active users. If the AI-generated stickers are well-received, they could help to attract even more users to the platform.

WhatsApp last year also introduced avatar-based stickers to help conversations become more personalised and engaging. Users can create an avatar representing themselves in the messaging app.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private,” Meta described the feature during announcement.

