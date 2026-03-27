WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that makes the app easier to use and more flexible. The update brings features like multiple accounts on one phone, simpler chat transfer between devices, and some AI-powered tools to improve messaging.

Multiple accounts on iPhone

With this new update, iPhone users can now use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device. This is a significant update for iOS users since this functionality was already available to Android users. Using this multiple-account feature, one can switch between accounts without logging out. Each account will have its own chats, notifications, and settings. This feature is helpful for people who use WhatsApp for both personal and work purposes.

Easier transfer of chats between iOS and Android

WhatsApp has also made it simpler to move chats from one phone to another. Users can now transfer their messages, photos, and videos between iPhone and Android devices more easily. The transfer happens directly between devices, so there is no need to rely on cloud backups. This makes switching phones faster and more convenient.

Easier storage improvement

After this update users will be able to manage storage more efficiently. You can now find and delete large files within chats without deleting the entire conversation. This allows users to free up space while keeping important messages safe.

AI features for messaging

WhatsApp is also adding some AI-based tools. Both of these features are much-needed improvements of the app.

-Sticker suggestions

WhatsApp will now suggest stickers when users type emojis. These suggestions appear in real time, allowing users to quickly replace emojis with relevant stickers within chats.

-AI Writing Help

The Writing Help feature can generate suggested responses based on chat context. It helps users draft messages while keeping conversations private, as the processing is designed with privacy in mind.

With these new features, WhatsApp is aiming to improve the overall user experience of the app. The update focuses on solving common problems like handling multiple accounts, switching devices, and managing storage, while also adding smarter tools for everyday messaging.

Where is the update available?

WhatsApp said these features are rolling out now and will be available to users globally in phases over the coming weeks.