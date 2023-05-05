WhatsApp update brings single-vote polls, forward media with existing caption and more

WhatsApp, the popular chat platform, has announced new updates to its polls and sharing features. The updates are designed to make group chats more productive and fun for users, says the company in its announcement blog post.

To begin with, one of the major updates is the ability to create single-vote polls, where poll creators can now enable only one vote per person. This feature is expected to provide a definitive answer. Additionally, users can now search for polls within chats and filter messages by polls, making it easier to find them later. User can filter messages by polls, just like how it’s done for photos, videos or links. Go to the ‘Chats’ screen, tap ‘Search’ and then ‘Polls’ to find a list of all results.

Joining these updates is ability to stay updated on poll results, with users receiving notifications when someone votes on their poll. This feature is expected to make it easier for poll creators to keep up to date with responses.

In addition to the updates on polls, WhatsApp has also introduced new features for sharing media with captions. Users can now forward media with captions and have the option to keep, delete, or fully rewrite them to give extra context when sharing photos between chats. You can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them.

The same feature has also been extended to documents, allowing users to add captions before sharing them. “Just like when sharing images or videos, the documents you share may require a little explanation. Whether it’s when sending a newspaper article or a work document, now you have the option to add a caption before sharing,” reads the blog post.

These updates have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. WhatsApp says these changes are expected to enhance user experience and make group chats on WhatsApp more productive and enjoyable.