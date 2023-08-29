WhatsApp Update: Big privacy feature in works, will let you protect your IP address during calls

WhatsApp is taking its privacy game a notch up. After adopting steps like end-to-end encryption and no-screenshot, the chat app is now working on to make your calls more private and secure. According to WABetaInfo, the chat app is planning to add a new option in the settings for call privacy called “Protect IP address in calls.”

This update shows up in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.15 update. It is likely to come in a future update of the app. The new IP address protection feature will make it harder for people you’re talking to on the call to figure out exactly your location. How is it done? WhatsApp does this by sending your call through WhatsApp’s servers in a secure way.

WhatsApp, under the feature, your calls may not be as perfect as usual due to this added security. This is because the call has to go through extra steps to keep your location private. Basically, WhatsApp is trying to give you better protection against anyone trying to track where you are based on your calls. This new feature will make it much more difficult for anyone to know your exact location as and when it becomes available.

WhatsApp recently rolled out the ability to send HD quality videos and photos. The feature lets you share video and photos in 720p HD quality. It is rolling out to Android, iOS and web users of WhatsApp over the coming weeks. To send an HD video, simply select the video you want to share and tap the “HD” button. Those receiving the HD video will see a notification informing them that the video is in HD quality. They can choose to the view the video in standard or HD resolution.

