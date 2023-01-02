WhatsApp tweets wrong map of India; deletes later after IT minister Chandrasekhar’s warning

WhatsApp immediately took note of IT Minister’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s tweet regarding the distorted map of India tweeted by the company. The company apologised and deleted the stream link. The chat company had tweeted an incomplete map of India in its New Year celebration live-streaming link. The minister in no time noticed it and tagged the company in a tweet asking it to immediately fix the error.

Chandrasekhar, in the tweet, also warned that all platforms or companies that do business in India should use the correct map of India.

“Dear @WhatsApp Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps,” he tweeted.

WhatsApp soon deleted the tweet and apologised for the error. “Thank you Minister for pointing out the unintended error; we have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future,” tweeted the Meta company.

The video posted by WhatsApp, as per a PTI report, showed a distorted map of India related to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second such warning given by Chandrasekhar in less than a few days. The minister recently warned Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for sharing an incorrect map of India.

Yuan tweeted an erroneous map of India in regard to Jammu and Kashmir. After the minister pointed it out, many others also called it out for being unlawful. Chandrasekhar tagged Yuan in a tweet writing “you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do/want to do business in @ericsyuan.”

Yuan deleted the tweet and thanked the minister for pointing it out. ““I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback,” he tweeted. The minister replied to the tweet with joined hands emoji.

