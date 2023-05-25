WhatsApp to soon let you choose quirky usernames: Report

WhatsApp, the popular chat app, is reportedly working on a new username feature that will allow users to select unique usernames for their accounts. The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update by WaBetaInfo. The feature is under works as of now.

The username feature will likely show within the app settings. According to the report, the feature will be available within WhatsApp Settings > Profile. WaBetaInfo believes that the feature will help enhance the privacy of accounts.

How will this work? While the details are scarce and nothing is official yet, username in WhatsApp will help users identify contact not just by phone numbers but also the unique username chosen by the contact. WhatsApp users will likely be able to look up for the person by entering the username within the app. In short it will be easier to find someone on WhatsApp even if user doesn’t remember or know the phone number.

Having username in WhatsApp will also help user add a personal touch to his or her account. It can be used to express personality or interests and help user account stand out from the crowd.

Another major advantage that this feature has is the privacy of user. If user doesn’t want to share their phone number, they can choose to use the username instead. This can come handy if user is too particular about sharing their phone number or doesn’t want to share their phone number outside of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp updates come in bunch. The chat app recently launched several major updates to the app including the much-awaited Edit message feature that will let you user make corrections to sent messages. WhatsApp is giving a grace period of 15 minutes. Messages older than that cannot be deleted.

The chat company also brought Chat Lock- a means to protect your personal or sensitive chats. The Chat Lock feature allows users to lock their intimate chats using passwords or biometric if the phone supports.