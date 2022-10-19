WhatsApp to soon let users forward media with captions: Report

WhatsApp is non-stop with rolling out its features. The chat app recently announced that it’s working on an edit message feature and now a new report shows that it is working on another feature that will allow app users to forward all kinds of media with a caption.

According to WhatsApp updates sharing website, WabetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents along with a caption in the future. The feature was spotted by the website in the Android 2.22.23.4 beta version of the app.

WhatsApp currently does now allow you to add captions when forwarding a message. With the new feature, as and when it goes live, the user will be able to add labels to the message so that the recipient knows the context of the media before downloading it on his or her phone.

According to the website, the new interface will show up when the user will try to share or forward any media to its contacts. Users will have the option to either forward the media as it is or write a caption during the process. The feature is currently in the development phase and as always it will first release to beta testers first.

WhatsApp is also working on an edit message feature. Similar to Twitter’s edit button, this will allow users to edit messages within a specified time frame. Other than this, WhatsApp has recently started allowing iOS users to react with emojis on status. In order to get this feature, users will have to update their WhatsApp which will give them the option to react with up to eight emojis. The eight emojis include: Smiling Face with Heart eyes, Face with tears of joy, Face with open mouth, Crying face, Folded hands, Clapping hands, Party popper and hundred points.



Apart from this, WhatsApp is now also allowing its users to create and share a link for the WhatsApp call from the Calls tab. All iPhone users using the app version 22.21.75 can already see this update.

