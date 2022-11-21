WhatsApp to soon have separate video mode for its camera

WhatsApp is working on a new camera mode that will add a standalone video recording button to its camera interface. The company is reportedly also testing out a tweaked camera interface for this. Currently, to record a video you need to hold the camera shutter button. WhatsApp is working on bringing a separate video mode in its camera interface that will allow user to record a video by simply enabling the mode.

Continuing to hold a shutter button especially if you are shooting a long video can get cumbersome at times. The video mode will solve this problem. Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing this feature with select users on the beta channel. WhatsApp beta users for Android 2.22.21.8 or newer can see the new tweaked interface in their app.

The new beta update will also include new icons and photo or video mode-switching functionality.

Video recording currently requires you to continue holding the camera shutter button. A slight shake and the video ends abruptly. WhatsApp in the new camera interface is lifting the shutter button. Instead, it brings Photo and Video mode to the interface which you use can easily switch between depending on the mode he or she wants. The new video mode will also allow users to switch between the front-facing and rear-facing cameras while recording a video.



Apart from this, WhatsApp is also planning to bring a screen lock feature to the desktop version. The feature was introduced for both iOS and Android users a few years back.



According to the WhatsApp development tracker, WaBetaInfo, this new feature will initially be launched for beta users on desktop and later come for all.



It will add an additional layer of security for chats, in cases when the phone is left unattended to prevent unauthorised access to chats.

