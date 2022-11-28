WhatsApp to roll out ‘Message Yourself’ feature soon, here’s how to use it

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp, on Monday, announced a new feature which will allow users to message themselves. The feature which the company says will roll out soon is called ‘Message Yourself’ and it will let users send messages on their own account. These messages include reminders, to-do lists, pictures, audio files, documents.

The said feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. It was reported by WABetaInfo in late October that this feature was initially tested out for some beta users. The self-chat can also be pinned and archived. Similar features are available on other messaging platforms like Signal has ‘Note to Self’, Slack has ‘Jot Something Down’ and Telegram has ‘Saved Messages’.

WhatsApp explains that to use this feature, first, open WhatsApp and create a new chat, your own contact will be visible on top of the list, then click on your number and then start messaging yourself. It will reflect on the application upon updating it from Google Play Store and Apple App Store upon its launch.

It will be interesting to see this feature come to life as it seems like it can help WhatsApp users in a lot of ways. This can help users save important messages and access them in one place. Earlier, to do the same users had to star messages which can be saved upon long pressing a message, upon which a dialogue box appears which gives the option of starring a message that gets saved in a separate folder. These starred messages are accessible on clicking the three dots on the top right corner of the app. Some users could also message themselves using the app’s ‘click to chat; feature through wa.me URL to self-chat. But this upcoming feature will ease out the process and cut down the extra work that users do to keep important messages to themselves.

