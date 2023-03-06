WhatsApp to put curbs on spam calls by putting a mute switch in app for unknown numbers: Report

A new and potentially upcoming WhatsApp feature may soon allow users to mute or silence calls from unknown numbers, hopefully putting tighter curbs on spam as we know it. The option to do that is said to be in the works, currently, and is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app, possibly in beta to begin with. Even as the Meta-owned instant messaging platform continues to increase focus on building communities, the said feature couldn’t come any sooner.

WhatsApp update tracker website WABetaInfo is reporting that WhatsApp may soon get an option in the app’s settings to manually mute calls from unknown numbers. This toggle seems to be an all or nothing option, which is to say once enabled it would apply for all calls from unknown numbers. You will still see those calls showing up in your call list and notification centre. The report points at the one glaring issue of WhatsApp communities which is that the number of the creator is visible to all and therefore remains to prone to calls and messages, often times without permission adding that the new under-the-works feature may help them reduce spam calls “significantly”— but we’ll see.

According to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, a majority of users receive pesky calls and unsolicited commercial messages on WhatsApp in India. On being asked how they handled such calls, a majority (73 percent) of respondents said they blocked the number. About 3 percent said that they archived the chats while 5 percent said they muted them. About 19 percent of those surveyed said they just ignored such messages.

The survey, conducted between February 1-20 across 351 districts of India, revealed that about 95 percent of WhatsApp users complained of receiving one or more pesky message each day while 41 percent said they received four or more.