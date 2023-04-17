WhatsApp to lets users add description to forwarded media, here’s how it will help

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging app, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add descriptions to forwarded messages. This new feature is designed to provide more context and clarity to media that are being shared within WhatsApp.

According to WaBetaInfo, the chat company is currently rolling out the feature to beta testers on Android 2.23.8.22 of WhatsApp beta. Previously, when WhatsApp users forwarded any media, the recipient would only see the message and the caption entered by the sender. With the new feature, users can now add a desired description to forwarded media which can be an image, a GIF, a video or a document. The new feature can help provide additional context or explanation about the message being shared.

The feature is particularly useful in situations where the message being forwarded is not immediately clear or requires more explanation. By adding a description, users can help prevent the spread of misinformation and provide the necessary context to help recipients understand why the message is being shared.

To use the feature, users simply need to select the forwarded message they want to add a description to, remove the previous description and type the desired description. The report highlights that when users remove the current caption and add their own, the new description is sent as a separate message. This is to help the recipients know that it is a newly created caption and doesn’t belong to the original message.

This is just one of many recent updates to WhatsApp, which is said to be rolling out new features and functionalities to its platform in recent months. With more than 2 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. These new features aim to improve the overall user experience and help the chat give tough competition to its rivals.