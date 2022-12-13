WhatsApp to let you share bigger heart emojis with your loved ones soon

The year 2022 is coming to an end but WhatsApp is still not yet done with working on new features it seems. Well, there’s fresh news coming in that instant messaging app, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new update for the 2.22.25.12 build.

This new update is about emojis which are often used to share with our friends, colleagues, family members etc to share our expressions in order to make chats livelier.

With the new update, WhatsApp will soon display heart emojis in a larger font. Currently, when the red heart emoji is sent to someone it moves to mimic the impression of a beating heart.

Going by WABetaInfo’s report, which tracks WhatsApp’s developments, it mentions that the heart emojis upon sending to the receiver will be in a larger font in future updates.

If anyone remembers, previously only the red heart emoji used to come in the larger font, but soon it was changed to the normal size too.

As can be seen from the above-mentioned screenshot, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.1.3 update shows how the updated heart emojis will look like. In the screenshot only three emojis can be seen with the larger font, these include, blue, grey and pink.

With this update, users will be able to express themselves more properly.

As for the availability of these heart emojis, they are currently rolling out to Beta testers. It is expected that it will roll out to the public soon.

Talking about emojis, in our previous report, we talked about how version 2.22.25.12 of WhatsApp, which is currently under the Google Play Beta Program, is coming with 21 new emojis. Currently, the emojis are said to be under development.

Other than this, the company has updated eight pre-existing emojis which are now available to beta users immediately. Not many beta users would have noticed the changes as they were quite minute, except in ‘Pleading Face’ and ‘Face Holding Back Tear’.

