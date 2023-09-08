WhatsApp to let users turn off quick video message sharing with new feature update; know reason why

WhatsApp keeps updating the app, to the point that if you are on a digital detox for a while. These apps may look like an all-new experience to you. Similar to this belief, WhatsApp recently brought some fresh and new features to the app, one of them is the ability to send quick video messages just like you send a voice message.

It has been available on Telegram, for quite a while now and recently made it to Meta popular WhatsApp. However, some users didn’t seem so excited and happy with the change because it is integrated into the same button used to share the audio messages, creating confusion among them.

Now, to make things better for everyone. WhatsApp is working on adding an option where you can enable or disable quick WhatsApp video messages. So, if you don’t like this implementation, you get an option to opt-out. Fair deal.

Tipster WABetaInfo who has been sharing “reliable” WhatsApp leaks for quite some time has notably shared that WhatsApp is testing an option that will allow users to opt in or out of this quick video messages feature.

According to the report, when you disable the feature, the microphone button will return to its original state, allowing only audio messages. Disabling it only stops recording video messages but doesn’t disable the whole app feature.

WhatsApp Beta users are getting this toggle now, and all users will get it in the stable version through future updates soon.

