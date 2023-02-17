WhatsApp to let users send 100 photos, videos in one go: Details

WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to send 100 photos and videos in one go. The chat app previously allowed users to share maximum 30 photos at one time. This is a welcome update for people who love to share more photos and videos with friends or family but hate going through the extra work of selecting photos multiple times.

To get the new ability, users need to update their WhatsApp to the latest Android version 2.22.24.73. With this update, users will be able to select up to 100 photos and videos in one go if there are large number of photos to be shared.

WhatsApp updates are thick and fast. The chat company keeps bringing in new features to improve its accessibility. It recently started rolling out the ‘kept messages’ feature that allow users to save a disappearing chat and keep it as is, even after it has hit its expiration time limit. Kept messages will have a distinct visual indicator – a bookmark icon to set it apart from the normal messages. For the unaware, disappearing messages are ephemeral messages that automatically get deleted after their set time limit.

WhatsApp recently also announced new Status updates for Android and iOS users. It includes four important features-private audience selector, voice status, status reactions, status profile rings, and rich link previews on Status.

Status Reactions lets users send a reaction to any status. To do so, users have to swipe up and tap on one of eight emojis to send their reaction. The status profile ring ensures users never miss a status update from their friends or loved ones. A ring will be seen around the contact’s profile picture whenever they share any status update, and will be visible across chat lists, group participant lists, and in the contact info.

The link preview feature will allow users to see a visual preview of the link content when they post a link on their WhatsApp Status, giving their contacts a better idea of what the link is about.