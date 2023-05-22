WhatsApp to let users make funky stickers within app soon: Details

WhatsApp is never at rest. The chat company keeps bringing in new features to enhance the overall user experience and now there are reports that it is planning to bring a new in-app sticker maker tool. According to WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74 update brings some exciting news for WhatsApp users.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp feature update to make it easier to report inappropriate messages in groups; know more details

The company is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow them to create stickers directly within the app. While the specifics of this feature are still being developed and will be unveiled in a future update, WhatsApp intends to introduce the “New Sticker” option in the chat share action sheet allowing users with the ability to conveniently create their own stickers.

Although the details regarding the feature’s functionalities are not yet available, it is expected that users will be able to select a photo from their device’s library and use various editing tools. These tools could include the option to remove the background of the chosen photo, among other potential editing capabilities.

With this upcoming sticker creation feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience by empowering individuals to personalise their conversations further.

WhatsApp recently also rolled out Chat Lock feature that allows users to lock their most private chats. The Chat Lock takes the particular chat thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with user’s device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.

ALSO READ l SIM card may be made a must to use WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently also brought three major updates to Polls- ability to create single vote polls, search for polls in chats and notifications on poll updates. The chat company has also made it easier to forward media with captions as it is. It now lets you forward media that has a caption with option to keep, delete or completely rewrite caption. You can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them.