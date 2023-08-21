After rolling out the ability to edit sent messages, WhatsApp has started allowing some users to edit captions of shared photos, videos, GIFs and documents. According to reports, the edit media caption feature seems to be an extension of WhatsApp’s messages editing feature which was made available to users in May, 2023. With the updated functionality, users will be able to edit photos, videos, GIFs and documents up to 15 minutes after hitting the send button.

As you can probably tell, the feature is geared to fix typos, if any, while the 15-minute cap is so it is not taken advantage of. The ability to edit media captions is reportedly available to some users in the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS which is to say that a wider global release is still awaited. Once available, users will be able to edit captions of photos, videos, GIFs and documents in the same way as it is done for messages. Simply tap and hold on a media with caption, select the option to edit the caption from the drop-down menu to make the changes. The only condition is that it should be done within 15 minutes.

WhatsApp is yet to make any formal announcement about the official roll-out of the said feature, but now that it has started reaching users, hopefully, we will get more updates soon. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken upon himself to kick-off new feature update roll-outs recently taking centre stage to formally announce them via his social media channels including Instagram. One such announcement was done only recently when Zuckerberg flagged off the support for sending high-definition or HD photos on WhatsApp.

With the new feature update, users can send higher-resolution (HD) photos to the tune of 4096 x 2692p on WhatsApp. Previously, it was limited to standard quality, i.e., 1600 x 1052p. It is available to users on Android, iOS, as well as on the web. Moreover, the ability to send HD videos is confirmed to be in the works and will be rolled out to users soon.

