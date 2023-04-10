WhatsApp to let users edit contacts without leaving the app: All you need to know about feature update

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users edit their contacts without having to leave the app. According to WaBetaInfo, the Meta app is planning to add a new feature for Android users that will let them add and edit contacts within the app. This will save time for users, as they can easily add new contacts to their list or edit contact information within the app itself and eliminate the need to switch between apps.

To check if the feature is available, users will have to select the “New Contact” option in the contacts list, and if the displayed section appears, it means the feature is enabled. This update also allows users to add unknown numbers to their contacts list when they receive them on WhatsApp, without having to switch to the contacts app. Moreover, users can edit contact information within the app itself.

The ability to add and edit contacts within the app is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

WhatsApp reportedly is also working on a revamped interface design for its Android version. The new interface will include a bottom navigation bar to create a consistency across different platforms and make the app look more user-friendly. This update was spotted in the beta version of the app for Android 2.23.8.4 update.

Additionally, the chat app is also working on to add a new feature that will let users record and send videos up to 60 seconds in length by just pressing the camera button. Just like the voice notes, these video shorts will be fully encrypted. Also it cannot be saved or forwarded for privacy reasons.