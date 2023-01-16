WhatsApp to let users block someone straight from notifications with upcoming feature update: Report

WhatsApp will soon make it easier to block messages from unknown senders in the app. The chat platform is said to be working on a block shortcut that will let user block someone right from chat message notification.

According to WaBetaInfo report, the chat company is planning to bring a shortcut which when tapped will block someone right from the chat message notification. However, this option will be visible only when you receive a message from unknown contacts. The reports this limitation is required as people sometimes may accidentally tap on the block action when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts. The feature is expected to come in the future update.

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on other ways to block chats from untrusted contacts. A separate report from WaBetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is working on a block shortcut right within the chat list that will block someone without having to open the message.

iOS users on WhatsApp are soon to receive the camera mode feature in future update. The feature basically allows you to quickly switch through camera modes for quick and easy capture of videos or photos. This feature has already been rolled out to select Android beta testers.

WhatsApp updates are thick and fast. The chat company keeps on bringing in minor and major updates to the app to improve user experience. The Meta company recently announced the support for Proxy server, something that it previously did not support. Proxy server will let you bypass app ban and get access to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisation.

“Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta,” WhatsApp wrote in a post.