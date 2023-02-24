WhatsApp to launch iMessage-like Edit message feature for iPhone, Android users: Details

After Telegram and Twitter that already have Edit feature for sent messages, now WhatsApp is in the queue to launch a similar feature for both its iOS and Android users. The popular chat app company is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to edit their messages after they have been sent.

This feature has been under development for the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and desktop for some time now. The latest report from WaBetaInfo suggests that the iOS version is also getting the same treatment.

According to the report, the new feature will allow users to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they have been sent. The edited messages will be marked with the label “Edited” within the chat bubble. Initially, this feature will only be available for text messages, but it is expected that an improved version could support editing captions for images, videos, and documents as well.

This feature has been highly anticipated by WhatsApp users, who have long been requesting the ability to edit messages. Currently, the only way to fix an error in a sent message is by choosing the option “Delete for everyone,” which can be confusing for the recipient as well as the sender sometimes. With the new editing feature, users will be able to correct typos and errors in their messages quickly and easily, without causing confusion for the other person.

Along with making the app more functional for users, the new Edit feature also expected to make WhatsApp more competitive with other messaging apps that already have this feature, such as iMessage and Telegram. Edit messages as and when it is launched will be a significant addition to the WhatsApp platform, and it is sure to be welcomed by users.

The release date for the public version of this feature is unknown. However, it seems that the beta testers may be able to try it out soon.