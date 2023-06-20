WhatsApp to launch enhanced media picker for Android, rolls out in-app chat support feature for Windows users

In a series of updates, WhatsApp is here with a new media picker with numbered thumbnails. This improvement is here to improve the user experience by allowing them to keep track of the items that they have selected. As with any update, this feature is available to some beta users. One can avail the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android through the Google Play Store.

Previously, WhatsApp rolled out an update in regards to linking an existing WhatsApp account with a Meta Quest device. The device will reportedly be recognised as an official linked device in future updates. Now, the messaging platform is here to provide users with an improved media picker. This would enhance the experience of sending images, videos, GIFs, and other media. Further, the numbered thumbnail that comes along with this feature helps the users keep easy track of the media they selected.

In the past, when users used to select a media, it simply appeared with a checkmark, indicating that the desired media had been selected. This often posed a problem since it would become difficult for the users to keep track of the selected items. But with this latest update to the media picker, it will become easier for users to send any sort of media to their desired conversation. The numbers would be in the order in which the media would be sent to the recipient. So this feature gives the user ultimate control over the order in which they want to send their media.

Further, WhatsApp has another feature that provides the user with in-app support. This eliminates the need to switch to email for any kind of assistance. This feature is available to everyone who updates to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available on WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and the Desktop Electron app. This feature allows the user to contact the official WhatsApp support and receive assistance within the chat. After installing the latest version, users can utilise the feature by selecting the option “Contact Us.”

This feature leads to the possibility of getting an answer within the chat whenever one asks for help, but in case a user does not want to receive an answer on chat, they can opt to receive it via email. WABetaInfo feels that this feature would make the process of receiving assistance more efficient. The user will not be required to leave the app to get the necessary help, and this can save them a lot of time since they will be engaging in real-time conversations with the WhatsApp Support team.

As noted by WABetaInfo, if a user is unable to see the update, the messaging platform will be releasing the features to more users in the coming days.