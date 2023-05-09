WhatsApp to get Wear OS support so Android users can make calls, chat directly from their smartwatch

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for its beta version on Android that allows users to connect their smartwatch to the app. According to the latest report from WaBetaInfo, the latest update, version 2.23.10.10, is available for beta testers through the Google Play Store. After installing the update, users will find that the app is now compatible with Wear OS, Google’s operating system for smartwatches.

The new feature will allow users to stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatch. Currently, the smartwatch app includes features like chat messaging and voice messages. However, it is expected that more features will be added in the future.

To download the app, users need to be a beta tester and update their WhatsApp to the latest beta version. When linking the smartwatch app to their WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch, prompting the user to enter the code on their device. After entering the code, their chats will be synced across their devices, allowing them to start using WhatsApp on their smartwatch.

The new update is expected to be welcomed by smartwatch users who want to stay connected without constantly having to pull out their phone. With the new feature, users will be able to send messages and voice notes, view incoming messages, and even make calls directly from their wrist.

WhatsApp is separately also working on another major feature called admin review. This upcoming feature is will allow group members to report messages which they deem unfit or inappropriate for the platform. Once reported, this message will be sent to group admin for review. Admin can choose to delete the message for everyone in the group if they find the message inappropriate or violating group’s rules.