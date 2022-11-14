WhatsApp to get DND mode support for missed calls, says report

WhatsApp is now working on a new feature which will work as a blessing for all those people who are often in conference meetings and want to silence their calls.



Popular messaging platform, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new update called ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode which will show all the missed calls to beta testers via the Google Play beta programme, reported by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.



All beta users will soon be able to see a tagline under the missed call history item which will show that the call was silenced because of the Do Not Disturb.



WhatsApp beta version which comes with the number 2.22.24.7 will DND flag for missed calls whenever the user has missed a call because the Do Not Disturb mode has been enabled or was switched on by mistake.



Unfortunately, the report mentions that the person calling won’t be able to understand if the other person has missed the call due to the do not disturb mode being enabled on their phone.



Here’s how the feature will look:

Photo Credits: WabetaInfo

Other than this, WhatsApp will now let users link up to four devices with the help of a new companion mode. This new mode will allow users to link their pre-existing WhatsApp account to an Android tablet. This feature is currently available for some Android beta testers.



In order to check the availability of this feature, beta users can go to Settings and tap on the ‘link a device’ option to use this feature.



Apart from this, the company is also reportedly testing a beta version to reduce the notification the users receive by automatically muting the group notification alerts. The app will also reportedly mute groups will large numbers of members or large groups.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp now lets you link up to 4 devices: what is companion mode, how to use