WhatsApp to come with a new filter feature, adds a bottom navigation bar for Android users

Previously, with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 upgrade, a bottom navigation bar was announced. WhatsApp is currently working on new features to enhance the user experience. WA Beta Info recently published their design idea for the app’s redesigned user interface, which featured a filter button. The purpose of that concept was to alleviate the difficulty users face in accessing the filter feature due to the implementation’s poor user friendliness.

According to a report by WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature to simply filter the conversation list, which will be available in a future update of the app, through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.17 update from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is actively developing a new chat list management feature that will make it simple for users to filter their discussions. This feature will enhance the user experience on the app. Further, it corresponds to the idea presented by WA Beta Info on the filter feature. This feature will enable users to easily filter out their chats within the chat list. This feature underlines how crucial it is to increase this feature’s usability directly within the chat list.

Reportedly, WhatsApp is planning to add three filters at the top of the chat list, replacing the tabs that were present before they were replaced by the bottom navigation bar. These filters offer options for categorising discussions according to unread messages, personal conversations, and business-related chats. Although these filters are tailored to particular chat types, the lack of a group chat-specific filter is clearly apparent.

Many WhatsApp users rely heavily on group chats for communication, so having an easy mechanism to filter and access them will dramatically improve the overall user experience. Although there isn’t currently a specialised filter to rapidly receive a list of group chats, one can only hope that WhatsApp will take this into consideration when developing this functionality in the future.

This ability to filter the chat list is still under development and will be available in future updates.

Previously, through the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.8.4 update, the platform introduced a tweaked interface in development that includes a bottom navigation bar. This new system stands to help users better navigate between different sections of the app.

In order to make it simpler for users to flip between tabs from the bottom of the screen, WhatsApp updated the app’s interface and included a bottom navigation bar. Many WhatsApp users have sought a new interface for the app in the past few years, frequently calling for it to resemble the one deployed on WhatsApp for iOS. This suggestion involved adding a bottom navigation bar so that users could more easily navigate the app. The addition of the bottom navigation bar demonstrates how much WhatsApp values user input and that it is prepared to make significant changes like this.

