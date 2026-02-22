WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new spoiler formatting feature that lets users hide parts of their messages, thus preventing recipients from seeing sensitive or surprise content right away. The upcoming tool, currently in development, will add a dedicated “Spoiler” option to the app’s existing text formatting tools—joining Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace.

Spotted by tracker WABetaInfo in the latest TestFlight build for iOS (version 26.6.10.71) and referenced in Android beta builds (such as 2.26.7.10), this upcoming WhatsApp feature hides selected text behind a grey bar or blurred overlay. Recipients must actively tap the hidden section to reveal what’s underneath, ensuring no accidental spoilers in group chats.

How WhatsApp’s spoiler feature will work

Users will have two easy ways to apply spoilers:

Manual formatting: Users can highlight text in the compose box, then select the new “Spoiler” option from the formatting menu (similar to how Bold or Italic is applied).

Quick syntax shortcut: Users can also enclose the desired text in double pipes, e.g., “||this is a spoiler||“. The app will automatically format it as hidden content.

Once sent, the spoiler text appears covered in the chat. Tapping reveals it permanently for that user. The feature is currently limited to text messages, with no confirmation yet on support for images, videos, voice notes, or other media.

The addition addresses a common pain point in group conversations, especially around:

– Movie/TV series plot twists

– Sports match results

– Book endings or game spoilers

– Sensitive personal updates or surprises

By giving senders control over revelation, WhatsApp aims to reduce the need to mute groups, leave chats temporarily, or ask others to avoid spoilers—promoting more considerate and enjoyable group interactions.

WhatsApp spoiler rollout timeline and availability

The feature is still under active development and not yet enabled for beta testers. Its appearance in both iOS and Android beta channels suggests a public rollout could happen in the coming weeks or months, likely via a standard app update. WhatsApp has not provided an official timeline or confirmed exact availability.