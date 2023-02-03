WhatsApp to bring call shortcuts for faster in-app calls: Report

WhatsApp is planning to launch a new feature that will allow users to quickly create calling shortcuts from the list of contacts in the app, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The report suggests that the instant messaging platform will release an update to let users create calling shortcuts by tapping any particular contact list within the list of their contacts. To access this feature, as and when it arrives in the future update, users will have to update their app from either the App Store. Currently, the feature is still under development and is expected to be released first on the Android application.

The same report suggests that the new feature will allow users to save some time while placing a WhatsApp call to someone they frequently call. It will make the calling faster as the users will no longer have to go through the long process of opening the app and searching for the contact every time they want to call someone.

In addition to call shortcuts, WhatsApp is reportedly also working on bringing the ability to react to messages within announcement groups. The chat company plans to bring this for the iOS platform first.

WhatsApp alongside is also said to be working on the Pinned messages feature. WaBetaInfo, which first came out with a similar concept, reports that if a message is pinned and the recipient is using an old version of WhatsApp, the app will add a message in the conversation asking to upgrade to the latest version available. This feature will basically let users pin important messages at the top of the chat so that they can quickly access them without having to go through the sea of messages that they receive every day. The feature is currently under development and could be first rolled out to beta testers followed by the general availability.